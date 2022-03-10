Blue Cross Offers Free Health Program to Members at Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

Blue Cross Blue Shield partners with Omada, an online health program and offers the program for free to enrolled members, spouses or adult dependents who are at risk for type 2 diabetes. The goal of the partnership is to lower the risk of chronic conditions that can increase vulnerability to serious infectious diseases.

According to their website, “Omada is an online program from Omada Health designed to help individuals with metabolic syndrome make behavioral changes, and has been shown to help those individuals lose weight. The program is based on clinically-proven science and focuses on guiding participants toward achieving modest weight loss and activity goals through nutrition and behavioral changes. Omada brings together the individualized attention of professional health coaches with an interactive and engaging online curriculum.”

Find out if you are eligible at https://go.omadahealth.com/deployments/bcbsla