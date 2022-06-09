Boater missing in Mississippi River near Baton Rouge after vessel took on water

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division along with other search and rescue crews are currently searching for a missing boater in the Mississippi River in East Baton Rouge Parish after his boat sunk on June 8.

LDWF agents received a call around 5 p.m. on June 8 about a missing boater in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge. Missing is an African-American male last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

LDWF agents along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard immediately responded to the scene and searched until dark last night. They resumed the search at daylight this morning.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the vessel to sink.