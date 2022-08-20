Body of man reported overboard in Houma Navigational Canal found

The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 7:34 p.m. Thursday from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting a man overboard with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans response department head.

Rescue crews involved in the search were:

• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

• Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Small Boat boatcrew

• Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

• Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

• Grand Caillou Fire Department

