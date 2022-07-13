Body of missing two-year-old found

On this date, shortly before 6pm, Houma Police located the remains of 2 yr old Ezekiel Harry on the Westside of Houma on Daspit Street. After further investigation, Houma Police detectives were able to ascertain information that the remains of Ezekiel Harry were disposed of in a trash can on Daspit Street.

At this point, the mother, Maya Jones, and her live-in boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson-37 yrs old also of Cadiere Street are in custody relative to the disappearance of Ezekiel Harry. Both suspects are facing charges relative to 1st Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice and other related charges.

Once the suspects are officially charged, additional information will be released.

Louisiana State Police have cancelled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued earlier today on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma.

The report shared that what was initially reported as an abduction was being investigated as a case of foul play after police say the child’s mother repeatedly changed her account of the incident.