Body positively identified as missing Houma man

Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed the deceased body found in field of tall grass off Payne St on December 28, 2021, have been positively identified as Austen Fanguy, 23 years of age.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives began investigating a missing person complainant on November 22, 2021 when Austen was reported missing after leaving his work on St. Charles St. He was last seen on November 19th on St. Charles Street in Houma. There have been no substantiated reports of anyone speaking to Austen Fanguy after that date.

On December 28, 2021, the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Payne St where deceased remains were recovered. LSU FACES lab was contacted for assistance in recovering the body.

On January 5, 2022, the deceased body was positively identified as being Austen Fanguy. Currently the cause of death is being ruled as Unclassified until more investigation can be conducted.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 8, at Living Word Church. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., with services starting at 3 p.m.