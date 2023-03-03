Bogus School Threat Leads to Lockdown at South Lafourche High School

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish School Superintendent Jarod Martin announced a threat called in to South Lafourche High School on Thursday was deemed not credible. The threat was found to have originated out of state.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. the school resource officer at South Lafourche High School was notified by school employees that they had received a phone call threatening a shooting at the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as deputies investigated the threat made from a phone number with an area code in north Kansas. Numerous deputies immediately responded to the school to assist with securing the school both inside and outside.

Through investigation and in conjunction with investigators with Louisiana State Police, the threat was found to have been made from outside the area and deemed not credible. Similar threats were received by schools in multiple states across the country on Thursday.

South Lafourche High School was placed on lockdown for a total of about 90 minutes during the investigation.