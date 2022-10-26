Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown HoumaOctober 26, 2022
Main line breaks last night have caused Consolidate Waterworks No. 1 to issue boil water advisories for three areas. Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before consumption.
Follow their facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/TerrebonneParishWaterworks
1422 HWY 665 to the End of the Road, including Island Road
Number of Customers Affected: 499
As a result of a main line break, the pressure in this area dropped below the minimum required pressure of 20 PSI. Therefore, we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the area of 1422 HWY 665 to the End of the Road, including Island Road (see map for included streets).
FROM 1115 HIGHWAY 55 TO END OF THE ROAD INCLUDING ALL OF MONTEGUT AND CROCHETVILLE RD.
Number of Customers Affected: 771
As a result of a main line break, the pressure in this area dropped below the minimum required pressure of 20 PSI. Therefore, we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the area FROM 1115 HIGHWAY 55 TO END OF THE ROAD INCLUDING ALL OF MONTEGUT AND CROCHETVILLE RD. (see map for included streets).
Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before consumption.
FROM 7384 SHRIMPERS ROW TO 7552 SHRIMPERS ROW
Number of Customers Affected: 35
As a result of a main line break, the pressure in this area dropped below the minimum required pressure of 20 PSI. Therefore, we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the area FROM 7384 SHRIMPERS ROW TO 7552 SHRIMPERS ROW (see map for included streets).