Boil Water Advisory: Cocodrie, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Island Rd, Chauvin and Montegut

Senate votes to approve congressional redistricting map; Bills now heads to HouseJanuary 18, 2024
BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED
January 17, 2024 7:45 PM
All Customers from 3792 Highway 24 to the End of Cocodrie, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Island Rd, Chauvin and Montegut
Customers Affected: 7,566
As a result of the recent weather conditions, the water pressure in this area has dropped below 20 PSI, therefore we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for All Customers from 3792 Highway 24 to the End of Cocodrie, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Island Rd, Chauvin and Montegut.
Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map
Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.