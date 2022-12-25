Join Brighten the Bayou online!December 24, 2022
Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, othersDecember 24, 2022
Due to low water pressure throughout Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 has issued a boil water advisory for all of Terrebonne Parish until further notice.
Before consuming water, it should be boiled for one minute in a rolling boil before consuming.
If you do not have running water at this time, you must boil your water when your water service returns until further notice.
Please visit the Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 website at www.tpcw.org
for additional information regarding the boil water advisory.