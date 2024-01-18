Boil Water Advisory: Grand Bois community

Released as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 9:00 PM

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for the Grand Bois community.

The District purchases water from Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks to service this area.

We were notified by Terrebonne Water that there was a drop in water pressure due to freezing conditions. As a result, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, this BOIL WATER ADVISORY is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Updates:

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpdla.org for further updates and additional information.