Boil Water Advisory: Grand Caillou Road to the end of Dulac

USS KIDD to temporarily move to Houma until 2025January 17, 2024
BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED
January 17, 2024 3:00 PM
All Customers From 3933 Grand Caillou Road All the Way to the End of Dulac
Customers Affected: 2,008
Damage to a waterline in this area by a contractor caused water pressure to drop below 20 PSI, therefore we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for All Customers From 3933 Grand Caillou Road All the Way to the End of Dulac.
Click here to determine if you are included in the BWA. www.tpcw.org/advisory-map
Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.