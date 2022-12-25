Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others

For Immediate Release:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:

in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and Hwy 316 in Bayou Blue)

in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 653 and the North Service Road

in lower Bayou Blue along and adjoining Hwy 316 (between Bayou Bend Dr. and the Bayou Blue

Pontoon Bridge)

Pontoon Bridge) in the entire Grand Bois community in the entire Marydale Subdivision (in Thibodaux)

in the entire Romero Subdivsion (in Bayou Blue)

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY was triggered by a drop in water pressure due to the freezing conditions. As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, this Boil Water Advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

Customers in the entire parish are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.

Additional Information:

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of stir to each quart of water that is boiled.

Again, please be sure to disinfect our own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health- Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be sate

Updates:

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.Ipwdla.org or like us on Facebook for further updates and additional information.