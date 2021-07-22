Boil Water Advisory Issued for area near St. Charles Street

A boil water advisory has been issued for the area of St. Charles St. to Behind Professional Drive; West Tunnel Blvd. at and including Professional Drive. This includes an estimated 23 customers.

From Consolidated Waterworks:

As a result of maintenance at St. Charles at Houma Jr. High School, water pressure went below 20 PSI, therefore we are issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for customers in the area of St. Charles St. to Behind Professional Drive and West Tunnel Blvd. at and including Professional Drive. Please boil your water for at least 1 minute in a hard, rolling boil before human consumption.