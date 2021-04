Consolidated Waterworks District 1 has issued a Boil Water Advisory for customers in the area of HMS Drive at Mire Street including J Circle and the end of K Circle.

Customers are advised to boil water with a hard, rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming.

The repairs to a malfunctioning water valve that required the water to be turned completely off, resulting in a drop in water pressure to zero. This requires a Boil Water Advisory to be issued.

See the order below: