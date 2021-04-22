Boil water advisory issued for areas of Schriever

From the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1:

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

In accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Sanitary Code and out of an abundance of caution, all customers located in the area (see above map) of 1548 to 1737 West Main Street including Ferrantello Blvd,

Turner, Hailey, Willene, Dana Lynn and Marsalise Streets are included in this Boil Water Advisory.

Customers are advised to boil their water with a hard rolling boil for at least 1 minute before consuming.

Please visit www.ldh.la,gov or www.tpcw.org for more specific instructions and

information concerning a Boil Water Advisory.

Repairs to a malfunctioning hydrant valve requiring the water to be turned completely off resulting in a drop in water pressure to 0 will require this Boil Water Advisory.