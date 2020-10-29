BOIL WATER advisory issued for Golden Meadow, south of Leon Theriot Flood Gate
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all communities south of the Leon Theriot Floodgate in Golden Meadow. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:
• in the communities between the Leon Theriot Floodgate and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line
This BOIL WATER ADVISORY is prompted by low water pressure due to a power failure during Hurricane Zeta. As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, this Boil Water Advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.
It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:
• Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe. Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website atwww.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.