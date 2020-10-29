BOIL WATER advisory issued for Golden Meadow, south of Leon Theriot Flood Gate

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

• Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe. Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website atwww.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.