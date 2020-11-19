Boil Water Advisory issued for Schriever area

Consolidated Waterworks District 1 issued teh following release around 3:30 p.m.:

In accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health’s rule and an abundance of caution, all customers located from and including 292 through and including 550 West Main Street in the Schriever community are included in this Boil Water Advisory. Included in this area are all customers on Louisiana Drive, Coulcreast, Darolina, Monroe, Louisa Dr, Gabreten Lane, Peggy Dr., and Gloria St, as well as our Main Street customers.

Customers are advised to boil their water for a minimum of at least 1 minute in a rolling boil. Please visit www.ldh.la.gov or www.tpcw.org for additional information concerning Boil Water Advisory. Remember to boil your water once it is back on for at least 1 minute before consuming. Sampling and testing requires a minimum of 24 hours once water service has returned. We will advise when this Boil Water Advisory is cancelled.

A Boring Contractor destroyed 60 feet of the main water line in this area causing the pressure to drop below the minimum acceptable pressure limit which has caused this Boil Water Advisory. Please follow us on Facebook and on our website, www.tpcw.org for additional information.