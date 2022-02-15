Boil Water Advisory issued in parts of North Houma

In accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Sanitary Code and out of an abundance of caution, 2,586 customers on Hwy 311 and Main Project Road to Back Project Road area all the way to Talbot Ave including Hwy 24 are affected by this Boil Water Advisory. Please see the attached map for a more detailed graphic representation of the Boil Water Advisory area. Customers are advised to boil their water to a hard rolling boil for at least 1 minute prior to consumption.

Please visit www.ldh.la.gov or www.tpew.org for more specific detail information concerning what to do when a Boil Water Advisory has been issued.

A Main Waterline break along St George Road between Main and Back Project Road occurred causing a drop in pressure perhaps below the acceptable minimum pressure level of 20 psi requiring this Boil Water Advisory notice. Water samples have been taken and we can expect the results before 5 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Remember to boil your water in a hard rolling boil for at least 1 minute prior to human consumption. Please like, share, and follow us on Facebook for information concerning your drinking water supplier and the results of water quality sampling on testing of your water.