Boil water advisory lifted for more areas in Lafourche

From the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1:

LOCATIONS REMAINING UNDER BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY remains in effect for all communities SOUTH of the Intracoastal Canal in Larose. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:

• in the communities between the Intracoastal Canal and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line

(on both sides of Bayou Lafourche)

• in Romero Subdivision (in Bayou Blue)

• in Grand Bois Community

LOCATIONS LIFTED FROM BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING its BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all communities NORTH of the Intracoastal Canal in Larose fed by the District’s South Distribution System. Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers serviced by the District:

• in the communities between the South Coast Gas Office in Raceland and the Intracoastal

Canal in Larose (on both sides of Bayou Lafourche)

• in Gheens

• in Des Allemands

LOCATIONS PREVIOUSLY LIFTED FROM BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 LIFTED its BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all of the

District’s North Distribution System on 9/11/21. The area previously lifted included all customers serviced by the District:

• in Raceland above the South Coast Gas Office

• in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182, Hwy 652, Hwy 653, and the North Service Road

• in Bayou Blue, excluding Romero Subdivision

• in the community of St. Charles

• in Thibodaux

• in West Thibodaux

• in Choupic, Chackbay, Choctaw, and Kraemer

Additional Information:

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.