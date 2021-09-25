Boil Water Advisory lifted for more parts of Terrebonne

Based on the restoration of pressure within the distribution system and the analysis of the bacteriological samples collected within the distribution system, a partial lifting of the boil water advisory for Terrebonne Parish has been issued.

The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED for SOME areas of Terrebonne Parish EAST and SOUTH of the Intracoastal Waterway. See the attached notice for specific areas. You can also use our interactive map to determine if you are included in the LIFT or not. See the map here: http://tpcw.org/page.php?d=about-us&p=water-map

Customers in these specific areas may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting. No more precautionary actions are necessary.