Boil water advisory lifted for some areas in Lafourche

A boil water advisory has been lifted for some areas in Lafourche Parish.

From the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 on Sept. 11:

LOCATIONS REMAINING UNDER BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY remains in effect for all of the District’s South Distribution System, which includes all of South Lafourche and portions of Central Lafourche. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:

• in the communities between the South Coast Gas Office and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish

line (on both sides of Bayou Lafourche)

• in Gheens

• in Des Allemands

• in Romero Subdivision (in Bayou Blue)

• in Grand Bois Community

LOCATIONS LIFTED FROM BOIL WATER ADVISORY:

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is RESCINDING its BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all of the District’s North Distribution System. Investigative samples analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health indicate the Boil Water

Advisory can be LIFTED for all customers serviced by the District:

• in Raceland above the South Coast Gas Office

• in Bayou Blue, excluding Romero Subdivision

• in the community of St. Charles

• in Thibodaux

• in West Thibodaux

• in Choupic, Chackbay, Choctaw, and Kraemer

Additional Information:

It is recommended that all customers who are included in the Boil Water Advisory disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Lafourche Parish Water District will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health– Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.