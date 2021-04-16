UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted

From the Consolidated Waterworks District: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Based on the restoration of pressure within the distribution system and the analysis of the bacteriological samples collected within the distribution system, the BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been LIFTED.

Customers in the area of St. Charles Street to Polk St. and Main St. to West Tunnel Blvd. may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting. No more precautionary actions are necessary.

In accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Sanitary Code and out of an abundance of caution, all customers located in the area (see above map) between Polk Street and St Charles Ave. between Tunnel Blvd and Main Street are included in this Boil Water Advisory. Customers are advised to boil their water with a hard rolling boil for at least 1 minute before consuming. Please visit www.ldh.la.gov or www.tpcw.org for more specific instructions and information concerning a Boil Water Advisory.

Several cracks occurred in a 10″ water main in the aforementioned area that may have caused pressure to drop below the minimum acceptable threshold. The waterline has been replaced, flushed and disinfected with water quality samples being taken tomorrow, Saturday, April 17, 2021, morning. Results will be available early Sunday and we will advise accordingly.