Boil Water Advisory partially lifted in Terrebonne

From Consolidated Waterworks District 1:

We have sufficient data and proof that the water pressures in the yellow/green areas on the attached map never dipped below 20psi in the last four (4) days therefore no BWA is necessary. The areas in red did fall below the 20psi threshold and therefore must be tested before a determination can be made. The earliest that the BWA can be lifted in the red area would be Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

If you live in the yellow/green areas on the map, NO Boil Water procedures are necessary.

If you live in the red areas of the map, a Boil Water Advisory is still in place.

We ask that you continue to conserve water while we work to build the pressure up in parts of the system. The hard freeze is over for now, so please discontinue running your water throughout the day and night.