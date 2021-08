Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 in Houma, LA, through its General Manager, Mike Sobert, has issued a “boil water notice” immediately for those areas of the parish east and south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW). This notice has been issued in light of problems which have arisen due to Hurricane Ida and to ensure safe drinking water until system repairs can be made.

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 provides potable water to all areas of Terrebonne Parish.