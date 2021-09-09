Boil Water Advisory Partially Lifted in Terrebonne

Based on the restoration of pressure within the distribution system and the analysis of the bacteriological samples collected within the distribution system, A PARTIAL LIFTING OF THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR TERREBONNE PARISH has been issued.

The Boil Water Advisory has been LIFTED for the areas of Terrebonne Parish WEST and NORTH of the Intracoastal Waterway. See the attached map for specific areas. Customers in this area may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting. No more precautionary actions are necessary.