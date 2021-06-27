Bollinger awarded for exceptional safety record

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) was presented with the 2020 “Award for Excellence in Safety” by the Shipbuilders Council of America (“SCA”) for its exceptional record of safety in the shipyard industry. Bollinger has been the recipient of the prestigious Award for Excellence in Safety for 16 consecutive years. Bollinger also earned the Shipbuilders Council of America Award for Improvement in Safety for 2020.

SCA, the national association for the shipyard industry, presented the award to Bollinger’s President and CEO Ben Bordelon at its annual meeting in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the company’s exceptional record of safety, enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention over the past year.

“Bollinger Shipyards is proud to be recognized as an industry leader in workplace safety,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger President and CEO. “To earn the Award for Excellence in Safety for 16 consecutive years underscores and affirms the relentless focus of our employees to uphold Bollinger’s commitment to maintain the highest level of safety in our industry. This year’s award is especially meaningful given the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the historic 2020 hurricane season’s impact on Louisiana’s coast. I want to commend the resilience and dedication of our employees who continued to work safely and efficiently to deliver high quality vessels for our customers on schedule and on budget.”

“We’re proud to recognize Bollinger and its hardworking men and women who lead the shipyard industry’s culture of safety year after year,” said Matthew Paxton, SCA President. “Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the shipbuilding industry over the past year, Bollinger took the necessary action to protect the health and safety of its workers while continuing to keep its yards open and working, showcasing why it continue to be a maritime industry leader in workplace safety.”