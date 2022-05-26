Bollinger Shipyards recognized for exceptional safety record

Bollinger Shipyards was presented with the 2021 Award for Excellence in Safety by the Shipbuilders Council of America for its exceptional record of safety in the shipyard industry. Bollinger has been the recipient of the prestigious award for Excellence in Safety for 17 consecutive years – an unprecedented streak in the shipbuilding industry. Bollinger also earned the Shipbuilders Council of America awards for Significant Safety Achievement and Improvement in Safety.

SCA, the national association for the shipyard industry, presented the award to Bollinger’s President and CEO Ben Bordelon at its annual meeting in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the company’s exceptional record of safety, enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention over the past year.

The award is notable as 2021 presented a number of acute challenges, including the global COVID-19 pandemic and a historic storm season. A number of Bollinger facilities experienced significant damage as a result of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in August 2021 near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm – the strongest storm on record to make landfall in the state. Employee safety remained a top priority throughout the rebuilding and recovery process.

“While Bollinger Shipyards is always proud to be recognized as an industry leader in workplace safety amongst our peers, this year’s award is especially meaningful after everything our employees experienced in 2021,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger President and CEO. “Despite the challenges presented by the ongoing global pandemic and the devastating loss following Hurricane Ida, the men and women of Bollinger maintained their commitment to upholding the highest level of safety in our industry – the Bollinger Standard. I want to commend the resilience and dedication of our employees who continued to work safely and efficiently to deliver high quality vessels for our customers on schedule and on budget.”

“We’re proud to recognize Bollinger and its hardworking men and women who lead the shipyard industry’s culture of safety year after year,” said Matthew Paxton, SCA President. “Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the shipbuilding industry over the past year, Bollinger took the necessary action to protect the health and safety of its workers while continuing to keep its yards open and working, showcasing why it continue to be a maritime industry leader in workplace safety.”