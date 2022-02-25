Bomb threat in Thibodaux; Stay clear of area!

***UPDATE***

No substantial threat has been located. Walgreens, McDonalds and Coastal Urgent Care have been allowed to re-open for business. The incident remains under investigation and Detectives are actively investigating several leads into a possible suspect. The public will be updated as the investigation progresses. Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Original Story:

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue advised officers and detectives are currently investigating a bomb threat that was called into Walgreens located at 1000 South Acadia Road. Thus far, the two immediate neighboring business’ McDonalds and Coastal Urgent Care which could be viewed as a threat have been notified and evacuated. All other business’ in the surrounding area remain open. The incident remains under investigation and the public will be updated accordingly.

Chief Zeringue asks the public to please avoid the area of South Acadia Road and Audubon Avenue during this time. There are several road closures and a large amount of police and fire presence in this area.