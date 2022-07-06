Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana.

South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.

Officials at University of Louisiana at Lafayette report that police and fire authorities are responding to a bomb threat at Martin Hall, Moody Hall and F.G. Mouton Hall, according to texts sent to students this morning.

Nunez Community College in Chalmette, La., has also evacuated due to a possible bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:04pm – The sheriff said all buildings were cleared and now they will investigate the source of the call.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College has received a bomb threat at its Alexandria Campus. UPDATE: 1:15pm – “All Clear” at the Murray and Riverside Campuses in Alexandria.

At this time (12:56pm), Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College are reporting no threats.

“Nicholls has not received any threats according to University Police,” said Jerad David, Director of Communications at Nicholls, in a statement. “We do hope that our colleagues at the other institutions that have received threats are safe.”

“There have been no threats to any of our campuses at this time,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor, Fletcher Technical Community College. “We are actively monitoring our campuses and have been in touch with [Terrebonne Parish] Sheriff Tim Soignet to stay on alert.”