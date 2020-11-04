Both Mill Rededications Fail in Terrebonne Parish

Both rededication propositions failed in Terrebonne Parish.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 — 1 Mill Rededication – PC and Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 — 1 Mill Rededication – PC suggested the rededication the revenue of certain millages to provide additional funds for improving, operating, providing and maintaining public safety personnel, facilities and sites within the Parish.

Proposition 1 of 2 failed by 51%; Proposition 2 of 2 failed by 52%.