Bottled water and MREs are scheduled to be distributed in Thibodaux tomorrow morning.

From Bryan Fontenot, Louisiana State Representative District #55:

Bottled water and MRE’s at Thibodaux Family Church (785 N Canal Blvd.)

Will open tomorrow morning at 9am. While supplies

last.

Parish has requested 100 pallets of tarps as soon as

they become available they will be distributed at

sites.