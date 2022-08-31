Bourg Lioness Club Honors Law Enforcement and Firemen for IDA Recovery Efforts

Bourg Lioness Club honored Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Montegut Fire Department for their recovery and public safety efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The firemen and deputies gathered at the Lioness Lions Club over the weekend, receiving a certificate for their assistance following the catastrophic category 4 storm. Both state and local law enforcement along with Bourg and Montegut Fire Department worked diligently in the aftermath of Ida, providing assistance to the communities impacted and clearing roadways from debris.

The Louisiana State Troopers released a statement today, reflecting on the recovery efforts one year later. “As many continue to recover on this first anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Troop C remains committed to serving those who live and travel in our area.”