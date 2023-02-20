Bourg Supermarket set to reopen!

Bourg Supermarket, a local grocery store that has been in the Bourg community for five decades and counting, has announced that they will host their grand reopening celebration this Saturday, February 25, 2023 following 18 months of closure due to damages from Hurricane Ida.

“We have built something new on an old foundation,” said Bourg Supermarket owner Reggie Dupre. Bourg Supermarket was opened 51 years ago by Dupre’s uncle and father, until he purchased the business from them in 1986. Dupre has also served as State Representative and State Senator for the area. He is currently the executive director of the Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District.

Bourg Supermarket will host a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate their reopening this Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will include food, beverages, prizes, and a special sale on store products. “We are just so happy to be back in the community,” said Dupre. “People encouraged us to reopen and here we are— [I’m] 65 years old with a fresh start!”

For more information about the grand reopening or Bourg Supermarket, call (985) 594-5888.





