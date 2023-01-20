Bourgeois family endows record 6th scholarship to Benefit Bridge to Independence students

Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois are establishing a $15,000 endowed scholarship in the Nicholls Foundation for the benefit of full-time students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, if the opportunity exists, within the Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls.

“The scholarship created by Mr. and Mrs. Bourgeois is a generous gift and can assist a Bridge to Independence degree, certificate or Masters level student with tuition, housing, books, or any other semester costs. Everyone at Bridge to Independence is very grateful for this endowed scholarship from the Bourgeois family,” said Associate Professor of Education and Bridge to Independence Program Advisor Mary Breaud.

The scholarship recipient will meet one of the following criteria:

A full-time Nicholls Bridge to Independence student in their second year of certificate program

A junior or senior Bridge to Independence student of an undergraduate program maintaining a cumulative 2.0 GPA

Or a Nicholls Bridge to Independence Alumni in graduate school who’s met the graduate school GPA standards

Priority selection will be to an applicant that is a citizen of the United States, votes in Ward 6 and can attach a current Ward 6 Registered Voters ID Card to the application. If no applicants from Ward 6 apply, then the scholarship will be opened to a Lafourche Parish resident.

Past recipients must reapply along with other applicants for consideration each fall and spring semester. No more than $300 may be awarded for each fall and spring semester for a total output of no more than $1,200 in a calendar year.

If no applicants meet these criteria for a fall or spring semester, no scholarship award will be made. To apply for scholarships at Nicholls, please visit https://www.nicholls.edu/ financial-aid/scholarships/ .