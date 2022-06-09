Bourgeois Insurance to host free Medicare seminar in Thibodaux

Bourgeois Insurance, a Thibodaux based independent insurance company will host a free medicare seminar, providing imperative information on insurance options to the community. The seminar will take place on June 16, 2022, at Bourgeois Insurance Office, located at 311 N. Canal Blvd.

Hosted by Owner and Independent Broker Price C. Bourgeois, the medicare seminar will cover a variety of topics, including:

How to protect your savings from out-of-pocket expenses

Understanding part D drugs plans

Understanding the penalties medicare can impose on you

How to enroll in medicare

A review of medicare supplements and medicare advantage

An overview of what medicare covers and does not cover

Bourgeois encourages adults who are 65 and older or those new to medicare to attend this free event. “Finding the right Medicare plan really should not be so difficult. We cut through confusing TV commercials and the call center spin. Everyday we help people all across Louisiana find the Medicare plans and make sure to go through any options they may have available,” reads a statement from Bourgeois Insurance Company.

Early registration is recommended, as seating for the seminar is limited. For more information, please contact Bourgeois Insurance at 985-803-8999.