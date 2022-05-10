BRAC to host Louisiana Project Grant Workshop

The Bayou Regional Arts Council will host its Louisiana Project Grant Workshop for local artists who are interested in applying for the 2022-2023 grant cycle. The workshop will be held at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, on Wednesday, May 18, at 1 p.m.

The 2022-2023 grant cycle is open to artists, non-profit arts organizations, non-profit organizations, public and private schools, school boards, colleges and universities, and local government agencies. The goal of the grant is to provide diversity, equity, and inclusion, while increasing the level of creativity, innovation, and awareness of news trends in project development.

Registration for the Louisiana Project Grant Workshop opens on Monday, May 16, and the deadline to apply is Friday, July 1. For more information or to apply for the 2022-2023 grant cycle, visit the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s website https:// culturaldevelopmentstateofloui siana.submittable.com/submit