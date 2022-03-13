Brace Yourself, USDA Predicts Food Cost Spike Will Continue

Across the country, Americans are feeling the effects of inflation at the gas pump, with the average cost of gas climbing to $4 last week. This week, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts the cost of food will increase between 2.5 and 3.5 percent and will continue to rise in the coming months.

Although eating out less may seem to be the logical solution to budgeting during the economy’s inflation rate increase, retail grocery costs are expected to increase as well. According to the USDA, grocery store prices are expected to grow between 2 percent and 3 percent in 2022. The cost of common items on your grocery list including dairy, fresh fruit, processed fruits and vegetables, and cereal/baked products are expected to increase between 2.3 percent and 3.5 percent. Fats and oil prices are expected to increase between 3.0 and 4.0, the highest rate since 1981.

The spike in food cost can be attributed to a number of factors, including food supply disruptions caused by the pandemic, climate change, government subsidies, and labor shortages.