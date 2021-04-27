BREAKING: Edwards lifting statewide mask mandate with some exceptions, easing crowd restrictions

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate, with some exceptions, with a new executive order that goes into effect on Wednesday.

Due to a federal mandate, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, public transit, health care facilities and many state government buildings will still require masks, Edwards said.

Mask requirements will be left to businesses and local governments to decide, Edwards said.

Edwards noted that revising the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide mask mandate has been in effect since July 2020.

Edwards is also easing crowd restrictions.

The new order also lifts capacity restrictions on outdoor events and allows indoor events to host up to 75 percent occupancy or have no limit with mask enforcement.

More to follow.