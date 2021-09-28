BREAKING: Governor Edwards extending mask mandate for another 28 days

Governor John Bel Edwards today announced he has signed an executive order extending current COVID-19 mitigation measures for another 28 days, including the statewide indoor mask mandate.
The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:
Face coverings are highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated.
The mask mandate was previously extended from September 1 through September 29.
Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,031 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Monday.
This story will be updated.