BREAKING: Governor Edwards extending mask mandate for another 28 days

Rouses Market in Golden Meadow to reopen Wednesday with special guest TikTok chef Stalekracker
September 28, 2021
Open Burning in Bayou Cane Fire District Allowed Post Hurricane Ida
September 28, 2021

Governor John Bel Edwards today announced he has signed an executive order extending current COVID-19 mitigation measures for another 28 days, including the statewide indoor mask mandate.



The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:

  • Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering
  • Anyone who is consuming a drink or food 
  • Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired 
  • Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience 
  • Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

Face coverings are highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated.

The mask mandate was previously extended from September 1 through September 29.



Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,031 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Monday.

This story will be updated. 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 28, 2021

Open Burning in Bayou Cane Fire District Allowed Post Hurricane Ida

Read more