BREAKING: Louisiana lifting capacity limits on most businesses; bars can serve past 11 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon that Louisiana will ease the majority of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the new order in effect on Wednesday:

Capacity limits on certain businesses and venues, such as bars, restaurants, retail stores and fitness facilities, will be lifted — with mask-wearing and social distancing in place.

Bars will still be limited to table service.

Bar and restaurant alcohol service will no longer have to end at 11 p.m., going back to local government ordinances.

Large event venues will be limited to 50 percent, with a maximum of 500 people.

Sporting events will be limited to 50 percent.

Outdoor activities will have no capacity limitations with social distancing required.

The proclamation will be issued tomorrow and end on April 28.

The statewide mask mandate will remain in effect, Edwards said.

