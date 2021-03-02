BREAKING: Louisiana to move to Phase 3

Saint Francis Vegetable Garden Sowing Seeds of Charity in Houma
March 2, 2021
Ochsner Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region
March 2, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon that Louisiana will move to Phase 3 of reopening, loosening COVID-19 restrictions when the current order expires at midnight. 



 

Louisiana began Phase 3 in September; however, the governor issued an order for the state to go back to a modified Phase 2 on November 25 when cases and hospitalizations were on the rise again. 

In the new order:

  • Restaurants, malls and most other businesses are allowed 75 percent capacity.
  • Gatherings in indoor event halls are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 250 people
  • Outdoor events can operate at 50 percent capacity with no cap on attendance.
  • Bars in all parishes are allowed 25 percent capacity indoor service. Bars in parishes below 5 percent positivity are allowed 50 percent capacity. 
  • Alcohol sales end at 11 p.m.
  • Religious services DO NOT have capacity limits.
  • Gyms and fitness centers remain at 50 percent capacity.
  • Live music is allowed indoors. Business owners should visit https://opensafely.la.gov/ for more details.
  • Indoor sporting events, fairs, conferences, conventions and festivals may operate at 50 percent capacity. They must submit a plan for approval by the fire marshal.

The mask mandate will stay in place, Edwards said.



The Phase 3 proclamation will expire on March 31.

 

This story will be updated.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 2, 2021

Ochsner Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region

Read more