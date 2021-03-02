BREAKING: Louisiana to move to Phase 3

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this afternoon that Louisiana will move to Phase 3 of reopening, loosening COVID-19 restrictions when the current order expires at midnight.

Louisiana began Phase 3 in September; however, the governor issued an order for the state to go back to a modified Phase 2 on November 25 when cases and hospitalizations were on the rise again.

In the new order:

Restaurants, malls and most other businesses are allowed 75 percent capacity.

Gatherings in indoor event halls are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 250 people

Outdoor events can operate at 50 percent capacity with no cap on attendance.

Bars in all parishes are allowed 25 percent capacity indoor service. Bars in parishes below 5 percent positivity are allowed 50 percent capacity.

Alcohol sales end at 11 p.m.

Religious services DO NOT have capacity limits.

Gyms and fitness centers remain at 50 percent capacity.

Live music is allowed indoors. Business owners should visit https://opensafely.la.gov/ for more details.

Indoor sporting events, fairs, conferences, conventions and festivals may operate at 50 percent capacity. They must submit a plan for approval by the fire marshal.

The mask mandate will stay in place, Edwards said.

The Phase 3 proclamation will expire on March 31.

This story will be updated.