Brennan Ledet recognized for academic achievement by The National Society of High School Scholars

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced student Brennan R Ledet from Houma, LA, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Brennan has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Brennan is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Brennan build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership Each step along the way – from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at th high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,700,000 members in over 170 countries. T