Bridge Bakery to benefit Bridge to Independence program

Nicholls State University is kicking off the month of June with a sweet treat for faculty, staff, and students. Bridge Bakery at Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse opened for business yesterday, serving delicious pastries including cupcakes, cake slices, danishes, croissants, cookies, sugar free brownies, and keto-friendly items.

The Bakery opened in support of the Bridge to Independence, a certificate program designed to help students with intellectual disabilities. The program provides students with the opportunity to enjoy the full college experience while gaining the leadership and social skills needed for future employment and independent living. All proceeds from the bakery will benefit the program.

Bridge Bakery is located in Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse, on the Nicholls State University campus, and will be open every Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.