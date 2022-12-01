Registration Opens For Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Krewe of You Sensory Safe Mardi Gras Event
December 1, 2022
Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
December 1, 2022

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Home for the Holidays adoption fee of $25 for cats and dogs for the entire month of December. Beginning today, the shelter will offer reduced price adoptions in hopes that more animals will find forever homes this holiday.


Prior to adoption, animals are provided with the following:

  • Health exam
  • Vaccinations
  • Dewormer
  • Appropriate testing
  • Microchip (including registration)
  • Spay/neuter
  • 1 month supply of flea prevention
  • 1 month supply of heartworm prevention (dogs)
  • Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food

Adoption hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is located at 100 Government Street, in Gray. Visit the shelter online to see what animals are currently available for adoption.


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 1, 2022

Second Successful Year for Louisiana & The “Celebration Gator” in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Read more