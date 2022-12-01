The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Home for the Holidays adoption fee of $25 for cats and dogs for the entire month of December. Beginning today, the shelter will offer reduced price adoptions in hopes that more animals will find forever homes this holiday.

Prior to adoption, animals are provided with the following:

Health exam

Vaccinations

Dewormer

Appropriate testing

Microchip (including registration)

Spay/neuter

1 month supply of flea prevention

1 month supply of heartworm prevention (dogs)

Starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet food

Adoption hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is located at 100 Government Street, in Gray. Visit the shelter online to see what animals are currently available for adoption.



