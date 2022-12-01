The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter announced a Home for the Holidays adoption fee of $25 for cats and dogs for the entire month of December. Beginning today, the shelter will offer reduced price adoptions in hopes that more animals will find forever homes this holiday.
Prior to adoption, animals are provided with the following:
Adoption hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is located at 100 Government Street, in Gray. Visit the shelter online to see what animals are currently available for adoption.