BRRRRRR! Winter is Coming! Freeze Warning is in effect for our area

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

Temperatures tonight into Monday morning will range from the middle 20s to lower 30s. Similar cold temperatures possible Monday night and additional Freeze Warnings will be likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning tonight for the southern MS counties and top tier of our LA parishes. A Freeze

Warning is in effect south of there, with the immediate LA coast not included. (see graphic)

These conditions could result in significant damage to unprotected pipes as well as citrus and other sensitive agricultural crops.

NWS is seeing a lot of comments and questions about pipe freezing. While NWS is not an expert at that, each individual house will have a different threshold for when their pipes may freeze based on age of pipes, how exposed they are, where they are located, etc. It’s always good to protect them or drip water whenever you are worried.