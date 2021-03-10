Bruce Selected to Take Part in National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

This summer, Lylah Bruce from Thibodaux, LA will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston, TX.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Lylah was nominated to attend forum by her third grade teachers at St. Charles Elementary. In addition to participating in the Early Act Club at her school, Lylah is also passionate about basketball and dancing. Lylah dreams of being a Forensic Scientist and is looking forward to gaining the hand-on CSI experience that the forum provides.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Lylah Bruce to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.