Brunch on the Bayou therapist networking event at Peltier Park

E.P.IC Outreach and Revive Counseling and Consulting are excited to announce a Brunch on the Bayou event, Saturday, April 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Peltier Park in Thibodaux.

Geared towards both experienced and aspiring mental health professionals, the event will offer guests an opportunity to network over brunch and discuss business and diagnosis. In addition, the event will feature guest speakers who will discuss imperative topics including gender dysphoria, information on billing, and “Safe Zones” within the LGBTQIA + Community.

“Please come out and learn, share, network, and create professional relationships and referral resources while brunching,” reads a statement from E.P.I.C Outreach.

Tickets for Brunch on the Bayou are $20. Tickets include brunch and three CEs for counselors, pending approval for social workers. Tickets can be purchased online here.