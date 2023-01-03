Brush a Blowdry Bar named Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce 2022 Small Business of the Year!

Today, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announced Brush a Blowdry Bar as the 2022 Small Business of the Year. “It’s incredible just to be nominated! Being a small business owner in these times is hard, and challenging. Having continued support from our guests, family, and friends, warms my heart,” said Sara Parson, owner and founder of Brush a Blowdry Bar.

“This was such an incredible way to close out 2022, and begin 2023! It helps us as a team to reach for higher goals, and to help people look and feel their best in the new year,” Parson shared. Celebrating five years in the Thibodaux location, and approaching the one year anniversary of the Houma location, the dad and daughter team prove they have what it takes to succeed. “My dad has the hardest job in my opinion. He works on the financial side of the business, and keeps us centered,” Parson said of her father Jeff Lindley co-owner/founder and financial leader of Brush a Blowdry Bar.