BTNEP invites volunteers for final Port Fourchon marsh planting next week

It’s the final countdown! The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) invites all nature-lovers to join them next week, June 26-27, 2024, to help put the last plants in the ground for the marsh mitigation plantings at Port Fourchon!

“Since March, multiple volunteers and organizations have helped us vegetate a 36-acre marsh mitigation area at Port Fourchon. Nearly 13,000 plants have been planted, but we still have 5,000 left to do,” reads a statement from BTNEP. “We are hosting two more volunteer days back to back next week. Your participation in plantings like these has a direct impact on restoring and protecting the beautiful marsh habitats of our estuary!”

Volunteers will meet at the Port Fourchon Marina by 9:00 a.m, and participants will then be taken by boat to the planting site. Plantings will end by 3:00 p.m, or potentially earlier if everything is planted. A sandwich lunch and snacks will be provided.