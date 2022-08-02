BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators

The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.

BTNEP shared the purpose of the party was to alleviate the shortage of packages local pollinators are experiencing, following the monarch butterfly being declared endangered due to declining numbers. “The seed library is another step towards helping our pollinators such as the monarch butterfly by providing the community access to free seeds so they can begin to grow their own pollinator gardens!” reads a statement from BTNEP.

Experts said the monarch butterfly population is declining rapidly due to habitat loss, climate change, and urbanization.

The seed packages are free and available to local pollinators. The packages can be found on the second floor of Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch location.